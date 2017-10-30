BRIEF-Canopy Growth gets C$245 mln investment from Constellation Brands

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy Growth establishes groundbreaking strategic relationship with Constellation Brands
* Canopy Growth will principally use proceeds to fund expansion of its international growing platform
* In exchange for Constellation’s investment, 18.9 million Canopy Growth common shares will be issued at a price of $12.9783 per share
* Constellation's unit's investment of about C$245 million in co for common shares will represent 9.9% equity share in co after deal