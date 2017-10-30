FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canopy Growth gets C$245 mln investment from Constellation Brands
October 30, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Canopy Growth gets C$245 mln investment from Constellation Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth establishes groundbreaking strategic relationship with Constellation Brands

* Canopy Growth will principally use proceeds to fund expansion of its international growing platform​

* In exchange for Constellation’s investment, 18.9 million Canopy Growth common shares will be issued at a price of $12.9783 per share

* Constellation’s unit’s investment of about C$245 million in co for common shares will represent 9.9% equity share in co after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

