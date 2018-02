Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH OBTAINS LICENSE FOR FIRST MEGA-SCALE BC FACILITY

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP SAYS ‍IT HAS RECEIVED CULTIVATION LICENCE FOR FIRST OF ITS TWO SITES OPERATING UNDER BC TWEED JOINT VENTURE INC. ("BC TWEED") BANNER​