Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canstar Resources Inc:

* CANSTAR RESOURCES INC - ‍ANNOUNCES CO‘S PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DANNIEL OOSTERMAN, WILL BE RETIRING AS AN OFFICER AND DIRECTOR​

* CANSTAR RESOURCES INC - ‍COMPANY IS ENGAGED IN A SEARCH PROCESS FOR A NEW SENIOR OFFICER​