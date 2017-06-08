FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cantel Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cantel Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* Cantel Medical reports financial results for the third quarter ended April 30, 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $192.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million

* Cantel Medical Corp says "we expect further restructuring costs to occur in Q4 of fiscal 2017"

* Cantel Medical Corp says order intake remained strong in q3, and backlog ended at record level for fourth consecutive quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.