6 days ago
BRIEF-Cantel Medical to acquire BHT Group in Germany
July 31, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Cantel Medical to acquire BHT Group in Germany

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp

* Cantel Medical to acquire BHT Group in Germany

* Cantel Medical Corp - deal for ‍cash purchase price of approximately $60.8 million on a cash-free and debt- free basis​

* Cantel Medical Corp - ‍anticipates acquisition to be accretive to non-gaap earnings per share in fiscal year ending July 31, 2018​

* Cantel Medical Corp - ‍anticipates acquisition accretive to GAAP earnings per share in fiscal year ending July 31, 2019 and beyond​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

