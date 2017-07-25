FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co:

* Capella Education Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company up 2 to 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $109.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $109.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 ending sept. 30, 2017, consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company are expected to be up 2.0 to 3.0 percent​

* Capella University's Q3 2017 new enrollment growth is expected to be about flat year-over-year

* Q3 consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 11.5 to 12.5 percent of total revenue

* Capella University's Q3 2017 new enrollment growth is expected to be about flat year-over-year

* For fiscal year 2017, expect consolidated revenues for capella education company to grow about 3.0 percent

* Capella university's Q2 enrollment performance "has put pressure on our annual performance goals​"

* For fiscal year 2017, we expect consolidated operating margins to be about 15 percent

* Capella University's Q3 2017 total enrollment is expected to decline about one percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.