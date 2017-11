Nov 15 (Reuters) - CAPELLI SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 62.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER BACKLOG AT NOV 15, EUR ‍​294.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 234.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO RAPIDLY REACH € 300 MILLION IN TURNOVER‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2msiOMR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)