BRIEF-Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 20, 2017 / 6:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Announces acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), an award-winning digital and global commerce service provider with expertise in salesforce commerce cloud business

* Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, LYONSCG accelerates the group’s growth strategy focused on digital, notably in North America, says Capgemini

* Founded in 2003, LYONSCG works with a number of leading retail and B2B brands such as GoPro, Titleist/FootJoy, Timex, Charlotte Russe, Vince, and Bayou Steel

