BRIEF-Capio buys Danish hospital and radiology unit

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capio says:

* Has acquired Viborg Privathospital and MR Scanner Aarhus in an asset deal

* The purchase price is MDKK 24. The acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from November 1, 2017

* The acquisition is not expected to significantly impact the Group’s earnings in 2017

* The clinic in the city of Viborg is primarily specialized in orthopedics and general surgery while the operations at MR Scanner Aarhus comprise radiological examinations

*Net sales in 2017 are estimated to MDKK 36

