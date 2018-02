Feb 7 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ):

* CAPIO‘S CEO THOMAS BERGLUND TO LEAVE HIS POSITION WHEN SUCCESSOR IS IN PLACE

* THOMAS HAS BEEN WITH CAPIO FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS, OF WHICH THE FIRST THREE YEARS AS WORKING CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND SINCE 2011 IN HIS CURRENT POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)