BRIEF-Capio says final 2018 tariffs for healthcare reimbursement in France confirmed

March 7 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ):

* FINAL TARIFFS FOR HEALTHCARE REIMBURSEMENT IN FRANCE 2018 CONFIRMED

* SAYS ‍DETAILED PRICE INFORMATION PER TREATMENT, VALID FROM MARCH 1, 2018, HAS NOW BEEN PUBLISHED BY FRENCH GOVERNMENT​

* SAYS ‍BASED ON CURRENT BUSINESS MIX, IMPACT ON MEDICAL SALES FOR CAPIO’S OPERATIONS IN FRANCE IS -1.2%​

* SAYS ‍AS PREVIOUSLY INFORMED, THIS PRICE REDUCTION IS SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN WHAT WE EXPECTED

* SAYS FRENCH GOVERNMENT HAS ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL RETROSPECTIVELY REIMBURSE AN ADDITIONAL PART OF THE VOLUME COMPONENT OF THE 2017 PRICE REDUCTION DUE TO UPDATED STATISTICS ABOUT HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURES IN FRANCE IN 2017

* SAYS THIS WILL BE A ONE-OFF REPAYMENT AND FOR CAPIO THE POSITIVE IMPACT IS AROUND MEUR 1, WHICH WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN THE JANUARY – MARCH 2018 RESULT ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)