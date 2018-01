Jan 18 (Reuters) - Capita Plc:

* ‍EXTENDED ITS DIGITAL CUSTOMER CONTACT PARTNERSHIP WITH CAPITA BY A FURTHER FIVE YEARS​

* ‍CAPITA WILL ALSO EXTEND ITS CUSTOMER SERVICES SUPPORT TO M&S'S INTERNATIONAL ONLINE BUSINESS IN MARKETS LIKE US, AUSTRALIA AND FRANCE​