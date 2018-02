Feb 15 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

* ‍CONFIRMS IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MAYOR‘S OFFICE FOR POLICING AND CRIME OVER ITS REQUIREMENTS AT EMPRESS STATE BUILDING​

* ‍OPTIONS UNDER CONSIDERATION INCLUDE A LEASE EXTENSION AND ACQUISITION BY MOPAC OF FREEHOLD INTEREST IN BUILDING​

* ‍"AT THIS STAGE THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY TRANSACTION WILL BE AGREED"​