BRIEF-Capital & Counties Posts ‍FY Underlying EPS 1.3 Pence Per Share​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 1.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* FINAL DIVIDEND 1 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍FY EPRA NAV 334 PENCE PER SHARE, DECREASE OF 1.7 PER CENT​

* ‍FY TOTAL PROPERTY VALUE £3.5 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 0.9 PER CENT​

* ‍FY UNDERLYING EPS 1.3 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL 2017 DIVIDEND OF 1.0 PENCE PER SHARE RESULTING IN A FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND OF 1.5 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍COVENT GARDEN REMAINS WELL-PLACED FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AND ERV PROGRESSION TOWARDS TARGET OF £125 MILLION BY DECEMBER 2020​