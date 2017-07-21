BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties announces 225 mln pounds US private placement debt for Covent Garden​

July 21 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :
* Says agrees 225 mln stg US private placement debt for covent garden
* Signed agreement with eight institutional investors, for a private placement of 225 mln stg senior unsecured notes
* Notes have maturities ranging from seven to 20 years sterling denominated unsecured debt has a weighted average fixed rate coupon of 2.75 pct
* Eexpected that closing and funding of transaction will occur in August
* Pproceeds of issue will be used initially to repay bank facility and for subsequent investment on covent garden estate
* Barclays Bank plc and Natwest Markets acted as joint active agents on this transaction and were supported by Santander and HSBC