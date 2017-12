Dec 14 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* CAPITAL POWER PROVIDES CAPITAL COSTS FOR ITS WHITLA WIND PROJECT

* CAPITAL POWER - EXPECTS CONSTRUCTION COST FOR WHITLA WIND PROJECT TO BE BETWEEN $315 MILLION AND $325 MILLION

* CAPITAL POWER CORP - WHITLA WIND FACILITY‘S TARGET COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE IS EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: