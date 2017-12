BRIEF-Capital Power provides updates at its Annual Investor day event

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* “DRIVING TO A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE” – CAPITAL POWER PROVIDES UPDATES AT ITS ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY EVENT

* CAPITAL POWER CORP - SEES 2017 ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS NEAR MID-POINT OF REVISED ANNUAL TARGET RANGE OF $340 MILLION TO $385 MILLION

* CAPITAL POWER - FOR 2018, CO IS TARGETING ABOUT 5% INCREASE IN AFFO BASED ON MID-POINT OF ITS $360 MILLION TO $400 MILLION TARGET RANGE

* CAPITAL POWER CORP - SEES 2018 COMMIT CAPITAL OF $500 MILLION FOR CONTRACTED GROWTH

* CAPITAL POWER CORP - REAFFIRMS ITS 7% ANNUAL DIVIDEND GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 2020