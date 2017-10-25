FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Capital Power Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Capital Power Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* Capital power reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets FY dividend of C$1.67per share

* Capital Power Corp - qtrly loss per share C$0.13‍​

* Capital Power Corp - qtrly ‍revenues and other income $346 million versus $374 million ​

* Capital power-in quarter,recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $32 million, $14 million, $37 million with respect to Southport, Roxboro, Decatur energy facilities​

* Capital Power Corp - ‍ pre-tax impairment charges of $32 million, $14 million and $37 million in quarter had no cash impact​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.