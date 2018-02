BRIEF-Capital Product Partners Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp:

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, THE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE M/T ‘ARISTAIOS’, AS WELL AS THE SALE OF THE M/T ‘ARISTOTELIS’ AND THE ACQUISITION OF THE M/T ‘ANIKITOS’

* Q4 REVENUE $64.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $60.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS - ‍AGREED TO BUY, CONDITIONAL UPON SUCCESFUL COMPLETION OF SALE OF M/T ‘ARISTOTELIS’, M/T ‘ANIKITOS’ FOR ABOUT $31.5 MILLION ​

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS- ‍INTENTS TO FUND ACQUISITION OF M/T ‘ANIKITOS’ WITH PROCEEDS TO BE RECEIVED FROM SALE OF M/T ‘ARISTOTELIS’, AMONG OTHERS​

* ‍AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE M/T ‘ANIKITOS’ WAS ENTERED INTO ON AN ARM‘S LENGTH BASIS AND WAS APPROVED BY BOARD ​

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS - ‍GROWING INTRA-ASIAN PRODUCTS TRADE AND U.S. PRODUCTS EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE KEY FACTORS FOR PRODUCTS TRADE GROWTH IN 2018​

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS - ‍EXPECT PARTNERSHIP TO TAKE DELIVERY OF M/T 'ANIKITOS' IN MARCH 2018, FOLLOWING DELIVERY OF M/T 'ARISTOTELIS' TO NEW OWNERS​