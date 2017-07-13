FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30
July 13, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Capital & Regional Plc -

* Trading update for first half of 2017

* Like-For-Like passing rent was 53.9 mln stg at 30 June 2017, up 0.9 mln stg or 1.7 pct from 31 December 2016

* Total passing rent at 30 June 2017 was 59.9 mln stg benefitting also from acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford that completed in March 2017

* Valuation of wholly-owned portfolio at 30 June 2017 was 879.8 mln stg, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.97 pct

* Expect pace of investment in our portfolio to increase in second half of year - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

