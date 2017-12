Nov 30 (Reuters) - Capital Southwest Corp:

* CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS ‍BOARD HAS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 - SEC FILING​

* CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP - ‍QTRLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 8% INCREASE COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER DIVIDEND​