Aug 7 (Reuters) - Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala Finance Corp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Capitala Finance Corp - ‍total investment income was $12.4 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to $17.0 million for comparable period in 2016​

* Capitala Finance - ‍net investment income for Q2 2017 was $0.7 million, or $0.04/share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.47/share, for same period in 2016​