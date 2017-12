Dec 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF 94.9% EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN MAC PROPERTY COMPANY GMBH AND MAC CAR PARK COMPANY GMBH

* ‍DEAL FOR EURO 234.3 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPS OF CAPITALAND GROUP FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: