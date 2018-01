Jan 25 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust:

* 4Q DPU 2.083 CENTS VERSUS 2.39 CENTS

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$68 MILLION, DOWN 4 PERCENT

* Q4 GROSS REVENUE S$86.3 MILLION VERSUS S$89.7 MILLION

* LOWER NET PROPERTY INCOME IS EXPECTED IN FY 2018 AT SOME CCT PROPERTIES

* THERE WILL BE FLOW- THROUGH FROM NEGATIVE RENT REVERSIONS OF LEASES COMMITTED IN 2017 INTO 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: