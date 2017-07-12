BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

July 13 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Capitaland Limited

* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park

* estimated cost of project (including cost of property) is approximately s$1.82 billion

* Capitaland Singapore Limited entered into a 45:45:10 joint venture with Capitaland Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co

* JV to invest in redevelopment of Golden Shoe Car Park into an integrated development

* deal not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for financial year ending 31 December 2017.