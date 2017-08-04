FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust Management enters conditional unit sale and purchase agreement
August 4, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust Management enters conditional unit sale and purchase agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust Management Limited

* Divestment Of Victory Sr Trust

* ‍HSBC Institutional as trustee of CMT entered into a conditional unit sale and purchase agreement with Victory SR​

* Consideration payable by purchaser for purchase of victory sr trust units of s$58.8 million

* On completion of divestment, total proceeds expected to be received by trustee are S$101.8 million

* Divestment not expected to have any material impact on distribution per unit of for financial year ending 31 December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

