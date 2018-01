Jan 8 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust:

* HSBC INSTITUTIONAL TRUST SERVICES (SINGAPORE) AS CO‘S TRUSTEE ENTERED FACILITY AGREEMENT ​

* AS PER AGREEMENT CONDITIONS, TOTAL LEVEL OF BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING WHICH MAY BE AFFECTED ABOUT S$750.0 MILLION AS AT JAN. 8

* ‍FACILITY AGREEMENT CONTAINS PREPAYMENT EVENT IF CO CEASES TO BE MANAGED BY MANAGER OR ANY UNIT OF CAPITALAND MALL ASIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: