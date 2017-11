Nov 8 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* Group revenue for 3Q 2017 increased 9.7 percent to S$1,507.2 million​

* Operating PATMI for 3Q 2017 decreased by 18.8 percent to S$204.5 million​

* ‍Total PATMI of S$317.0 million in 3Q 2017, up 28.1 percent

* "‍YTD September 2017 tenant sales growth in China remained positive, up 18.1 percent compared to same period last year"​