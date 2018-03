March 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* UNIT BOUGHT 99.49 PERCENT STAKE OF HIEN DUC TAY HO JOINT STOCK COMPANY FOR ABOUT VND685 BILLION

* DEAL ‍NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE OF CAPITALAND GROUP FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: