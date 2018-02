Feb 8 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* ‍CAPITAL GROUP COMPANIES HAVE ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF CAPITEC​

* ‍CAPITAL GROUP COMPANIES ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF CAPITEC AMOUNTING TO 5.1105% OF TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF CAPITEC​