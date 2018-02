BRIEF-Capitec Provides Response To The Main Issues Raised In Report

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* VICEROY RESEARCH GROUP REPORT ON CAPITEC – DETAILED RESPONSE TO THE MAIN ISSUES RAISED IN THE REPORT

* “‍WE CONFIRM THAT OUR LOAN BOOK RECONCILES AND DENY ANY MISREPRESENTATION OF LOAN BOOK”​

* “‍WE CONFIRM THAT THERE IS NO OVERSTATEMENT AND THAT NO ADJUSTMENT IS REQUIRED”​

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS - ‍“WE DENY ACCUSATION THAT WE ROLL UNPAID LOANS AND CONFIRM THAT WE DO NOT CHARGE INITIATION FEES WHEN RESCHEDULING LOANS”​

* “‍WE DO NOT ADVANCE LOANS TO CLIENTS WHO ARE IN ARREARS WITH THEIR CAPITEC INSTALMENTS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)