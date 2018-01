BRIEF-Capitec Says Not Been Approached By Viceroy For Insight Into Business

Jan 30 (Reuters) - ‍Capitec Bank Holdings Limited:

* RECEIVED COPY OF VICEROY RESEARCH REPORT ON CAPITEC AT 10 AM THIS MORNING​‍

* CAPITEC NOT BEEN APPROACHED BY VICEROY FOR INSIGHT INTO BUSINESS AND NONE OF ALLEGATIONS DISCUSSED, TESTED OR VERIFIED WITH MANAGEMENT​

* “REPORT FILLED WITH FACTUAL ERRORS, MATERIAL OMISSIONS ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST CAPITEC AND OPINIONS NOT SUPPORTED BY ACCURATE INFO”

* ‍REVIEWING REPORT IN DETAIL AND WILL RESPOND TO IT IN DETAIL LATER ON JAN 30