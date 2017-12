Dec 21 (Reuters) - MPLX LP:

* MARATHON PIPE LINE - CAPLINE OWNERS PROCEEDING WITH PLANNING FOR POTENTIAL REVERSAL OF 1.2 MILLION BPD PIPELINE BETWEEN ST. JAMES AND PATOKA, ILLINOIS

* MARATHON PIPE LINE - PLAINS ALL AMERICAN, MARATHON PETROLEUM, BP OIL PIPELINE TO EVALUATE STEPS FOR POTENTIAL BINDING OPEN SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: