Oct 6 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ

* CAPMAN BUYOUT TO DIVEST ORAL HAMMASLÄÄKÄRIT TO COLOSSEUM DENTAL GROUP

* ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED.​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)