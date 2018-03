March 5 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* CAPMAN BUYOUT’S PORTFOLIO COMPANY HARVIA PLC IS PLANNING AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD

* SAYS ‍FUNDS MANAGED BY CAPMAN WOULD REMAIN AS SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS ALSO AFTER IPO​ Source: bit.ly/2oQktdc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)