BRIEF-CapMan FY Operating Profit Up At EUR ‍19.5​ Million

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* 2018 ‍GROWTH OBJECTIVE FOR MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND SERVICES BUSINESS IS MORE THAN 10 PER CENT P.A. ON AVERAGE​

* ‍OBJECTIVE FOR RETURN ON EQUITY IS MORE THAN 20 PER CENT P.A. ON AVERAGE.​

* ‍OBJECTIVE FOR NET GEARING, THAT IS RATIO OF NET INTEREST-BEARING DEBT TO EQUITY, IS A MAXIMUM OF 40 PER CENT ON AVERAGE​

* ‍OBJECTIVE IS TO PAY AT LEAST 75 PER CENT OF EARNINGS PER SHARE AS DIVIDEND.​

* ‍CAPMAN EXPECTS FEES FROM SERVICES TO CONTINUE TO GROW AND HAVE AN IMPACT ON RESULTS FROM MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND SERVICES​

* FY GROUP TURNOVER EUR ‍34.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍19.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)