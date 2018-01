Jan 15 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* - CAPMAN NORDIC PROPERTY INCOME FUND (NON-UCITS) ACQUIRES AN OFFICE AND LIGHT INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY IN COPENHAGEN

* HAS ACQUIRED AN OFFICE AND LIGHT INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY IN SKOVLUNDE, COPENHAGEN FROM COOL GRAY A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)