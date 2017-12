BRIEF-Capricor & California Institute For Regenerative Medicine​ Entered Into Amendment 3 To CIRM Notice Loan Award

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* CAPRICOR SAYS ‍ON DEC 11, CO, CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE​ ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO CIRM NOTICE OF LOAN AWARD - SEC FILING

* CAPRICOR SAYS PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, TOTAL LOAN BALANCE UNDER LOAN AWARD FORGIVEN BY CIRM, TERMINATING UNIT, CO‘S OBLIGATION TO REPAY LOAN BALANCE​

* CAPRICOR - ‍DECISION TO TERMINATE LOAN AWARD AND FORGIVE LOAN BALANCE WAS DUE TO ABANDONMENT OF ALLSTAR PROJECT AT END OF PROJECT PERIOD​