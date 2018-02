Feb 6 (Reuters) - Capricorn Food Products India Ltd:

* CAPRICORN FOOD PRODUCTS INDIA LIMITED FILES FOR IPO‍​

* IPO OFFER COMPRISES FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 1.71 BILLION RUPEES, OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 7.6 MILLION SHARES

* BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANGERS TO IPO ARE IIFL HOLDINGS, ICICI SECURITIES AND IDFC BANK Source text: bit.ly/2BGPDwo