Nov 21 (Reuters) - Capstar Financial Holdings Inc:

* Capstar Financial Holdings says on Nov 20, ‍counsel for Co delivered letter to Board Of Governors of Federal Reserve System ​- SEC filing

* Says ‍counsel's ‍letter opposes notice filed by Gaylon Lawrence to retain 10% or more of shares of co & to buy upto 15% of co's stock​