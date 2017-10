BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q3 earnings $0.05/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp

* Capstone Mining third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $145.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.9 million

* Capstone Mining Corp - ‍expects to reach low end of range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper​

* Capstone Mining Corp - qtrly copper production 22,026 tonnes versus 32,027 tonnes‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: