BRIEF-Capstone Turbine Corp - ‍executed an agreement that appoints a new exclusive oil and gas distributor in Russia​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine Corp - ‍executed an agreement that appoints a new exclusive oil and gas distributor in Russia​

* Capstone-‍under deal,co to grant Turbine International,MTE service,distribution rights for co’s products,services in russian oil,gas sector for $6.4 million

* Capstone Turbine Corp - ‍under deal terms, Turbine International to provide multiple cash payments to Capstone totaling $6.4 million with three payments

* Capstone- under deal terms, three payments to Capstone totaling $2.5 million by February 1, 2018, & remaining $3.9 million paid over 3 year from August 2018​