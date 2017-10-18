FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capstone Turbine inks deal to appoint new oil and gas distributor in Russia​
October 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine Corp - ‍executed an agreement that appoints a new exclusive oil and gas distributor in Russia​

* Says under deal,Co to grant Turbine International,MTE service,distribution rights for Co’s products,services in Russian oil,gas sector for $6.4 million

* Says Turbine International to provide multiple cash payments to Capstone totaling $6.4 million

* Says under deal terms, three payments to Capstone totaling $2.5 million by february 1, 2018, & remaining $3.9 million paid over 3 year from August 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

