BRIEF-Capstone Turbine inks deal to appoint new oil and gas distributor in Russia​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine Corp - ‍executed an agreement that appoints a new exclusive oil and gas distributor in Russia​

* Says under deal,Co to grant Turbine International,MTE service,distribution rights for Co’s products,services in Russian oil,gas sector for $6.4 million

* Says Turbine International to provide multiple cash payments to Capstone totaling $6.4 million

* Says under deal terms, three payments to Capstone totaling $2.5 million by february 1, 2018, & remaining $3.9 million paid over 3 year from August 2018​