2 months ago
BRIEF-Capstone Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.13
June 13, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.13

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $22.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reported cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased $335,000 from Q3 of fiscal 2017 to $19.7 million as of March 31

* Says at quarter-end inventories decreased $1.2 million from Q3 primarily on lower finished goods on hand

* Says bookings for Q4 were $20.2 million compared to $18.3 million in year-ago Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

