FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc:

* Carbo announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue to be up at least 60 percent

* Q2 revenue $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Although commodity price environment remains tenuous in oil and gas industry, co is "optimistic" about its oilfield business for H2 2017​

* Expect base ceramic business to see higher volumes in second half as compared to first half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.