Jan 11 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc:

* ‍TOTAL YEAR-TO-DATE SALES GROWTH OF 5.9% (11 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016: +4.3%)​

* ‍YEAR-TO-DATE LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%​

* ‍EXPECTED UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR YEAR TO BE IN RANGE £93.0-£95.0M​

* ‍ANTICIPATE THAT COMBINED IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND WAGE INFLATION IN FY19 WILL RESULT IN £7-8M OF ADDITIONAL COSTS​