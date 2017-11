Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd:

* CARDINAL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* CARDINAL ENERGY LTD - ‍DEPARTURE OF SHANE PEET PRESIDENT OF CARDINAL EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* CARDINAL ENERGY LTD - ‍SCOTT RATUSHNY, CARDINAL'S CEO WILL RESUME TITLE OF PRESIDENT​