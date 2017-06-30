FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition
June 30, 2017 / 6:18 PM

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd:

* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition

* Cardinal does not expect to make any changes to its dividend per common share in 2017

* Expects to use proceeds from these sales to reduce bank debt in Q3 and Q4 of 2017

* Co's credit facilities were increased to $325 million, of which about $232 million is currently drawn after giving effect to acquisition

* Total purchase price for acquisition, net of preliminary adjustments, was about $300 million, reduction of $20 million from original estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

