#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Health - ‍Expects to incur estimated exit or disposal activities costs of $130 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health - ‍expects to incur estimated costs associated with exit or disposal activities of $130 million on a pre-tax basis

* Cardinal Health - ‍expected costs related with restructuring include $125 million in contract termination costs related to existing third-party arrangement

* Cardinal Health Inc - $125 million of costs were incurred in 3 months ended Sept 30, remaining costs expected to be incurred in FY ending June 30, 2018

* Cardinal Health-entered deal with third-party distributor to effect transition of distribution of medical unit's surgeon gloves in some countries outside U.S. Source: (bit.ly/2xSsrZJ) Further company coverage:

