BRIEF-Cardinal Health Inc outlines leadership succession plan

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health Inc outlines leadership succession plan

* Cardinal Health Inc - ‍Jorge Gomez, CFO of Cardinal Health’s medical segment, to succeed Kaufmann as chief financial officer​

* Cardinal Health Inc - ‍Mike Kaufmann named chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2018​

* Cardinal Health Inc - ‍George Barrett continues as executive chairman of board through november 2018 annual meeting of shareholders​

* Cardinal Health Inc - ‍Kaufmann will succeed George Barrett​

* Cardinal Health Inc - ‍Gregory Kenny, Cardinal Health's lead independent director, will assume role of non-executive chairman​